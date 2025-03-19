Turkish Turmoil: Economic Shockwaves Amidst Political Arrests

Emerging markets witnessed a significant downturn on Wednesday, particularly with Turkish assets, following the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Known as President Tayyip Erdogan's main political adversary, Imamoglu's arrest led to economic ripples, resulting in the Turkish lira plummeting to an all-time low.

This political move, described by the opposition as a 'coup attempt against our next president', saw the lira fall 12% against the dollar, triggering a sell-off in Turkey's international bonds. Analysts indicate that traders are adjusting to increased political risks, leading to aggressive selling pressures.

Meanwhile, South Africa's rand and other emerging market currencies, such as Hungary's forint, also depreciated in response to global market moods, while South African stocks hit record highs. This came amid ongoing deliberations from central banks in Brazil, South Africa, and the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

