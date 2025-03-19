Left Menu

Turkish Turmoil: Economic Shockwaves Amidst Political Arrests

Emerging markets faced turbulence as Turkish stocks and currency plummeted following the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan's main rival. The Turkish lira hit an all-time low, impacting international bonds. Meanwhile, currency fluctuations also affected South Africa and Russia, amid economic and political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging markets witnessed a significant downturn on Wednesday, particularly with Turkish assets, following the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Known as President Tayyip Erdogan's main political adversary, Imamoglu's arrest led to economic ripples, resulting in the Turkish lira plummeting to an all-time low.

This political move, described by the opposition as a 'coup attempt against our next president', saw the lira fall 12% against the dollar, triggering a sell-off in Turkey's international bonds. Analysts indicate that traders are adjusting to increased political risks, leading to aggressive selling pressures.

Meanwhile, South Africa's rand and other emerging market currencies, such as Hungary's forint, also depreciated in response to global market moods, while South African stocks hit record highs. This came amid ongoing deliberations from central banks in Brazil, South Africa, and the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

