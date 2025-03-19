Empowering Women in Security: CAPSI and ASIS Celebrate International Women's Day 2025
In a landmark event at New Delhi's Constitution Club, CAPSI and ASIS celebrated International Women's Day, honoring women's contributions to security. Highlights included launching a Women Safety App, MoU with Kavach Defence for self-defense training, and a panel on women's empowerment. Leaders emphasized the vital role of women's security.
In a collaborative celebration, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and ASIS International commemorated International Women's Day at New Delhi's Constitution Club on March 7, 2025. The event celebrated courageous women who have significantly contributed to societal safety and security.
Key initiatives included the launch of a Women Safety App designed to bolster security under the leadership of Wg. Cdr. Sonika Tanwar (Retd), complete with a live demonstration. CAPSI also signed an MoU with Kavach Defence System for specialized self-defense training. Subjects covered included defense techniques and protection strategies against various threats, with an aim to empower women in handling crisis situations efficiently.
Additionally, a panel discussion moderated by Lt Gen A B Shivane (Retd) addressed women's economic empowerment, gender sensitization, and the role of education in security. Legal insights on women's rights were shared by Advocate Neyha Choudhary. This event marked a proactive stride in policy development and technological integration aimed at enhancing women's safety.
