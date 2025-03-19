Left Menu

Empowering Women in Security: CAPSI and ASIS Celebrate International Women's Day 2025

In a landmark event at New Delhi's Constitution Club, CAPSI and ASIS celebrated International Women's Day, honoring women's contributions to security. Highlights included launching a Women Safety App, MoU with Kavach Defence for self-defense training, and a panel on women's empowerment. Leaders emphasized the vital role of women's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:55 IST
Empowering Women in Security: CAPSI and ASIS Celebrate International Women's Day 2025
CAPSI Launched the Nari Rakshak Teams (NRT) & Women Safety App during the International Women's Day Celebration Event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a collaborative celebration, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and ASIS International commemorated International Women's Day at New Delhi's Constitution Club on March 7, 2025. The event celebrated courageous women who have significantly contributed to societal safety and security.

Key initiatives included the launch of a Women Safety App designed to bolster security under the leadership of Wg. Cdr. Sonika Tanwar (Retd), complete with a live demonstration. CAPSI also signed an MoU with Kavach Defence System for specialized self-defense training. Subjects covered included defense techniques and protection strategies against various threats, with an aim to empower women in handling crisis situations efficiently.

Additionally, a panel discussion moderated by Lt Gen A B Shivane (Retd) addressed women's economic empowerment, gender sensitization, and the role of education in security. Legal insights on women's rights were shared by Advocate Neyha Choudhary. This event marked a proactive stride in policy development and technological integration aimed at enhancing women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025