Left Menu

Canada's Population Growth Slows Amid Immigration Crackdown

Canada's population growth in Q4 reached its slowest rate since the pandemic due to reduced immigration. Government policy changes announced by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to further slow growth. Industry groups worry about potential economic impacts as immigration levels are adjusted downward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:40 IST
Canada's Population Growth Slows Amid Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's population grew at its slowest pace since the pandemic's onset, as new data revealed a government-led crackdown on immigration is taking effect. In the fourth quarter ending December 31, the population rose by just 0.2% to 41.53 million, the slowest growth rate since 2020's fourth-quarter climb of 0.1%, according to Statistics Canada. This subdued growth is attributed to a diminished influx of non-permanent residents.

Once a haven for migrants, Canada now faces an affordability and housing crisis attributed in part to high immigration levels. In response to increasing public dissatisfaction, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year announced measures likely to bring about a population contraction of 0.2% in both 2025 and 2026.

The revised immigration strategy plans for 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, dropping to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027, down from the 485,000 targeted in 2024. Industry bodies have expressed concerns that reduced immigration could limit labor supply and dampen demand, particularly as U.S. trade tariffs already strain consumer and business confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025