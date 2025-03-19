Turkey's Economic Turmoil: Lira and Stocks Tumble Amid Political Unrest

In a striking development on Wednesday, Turkey's lira plummeted by 12.7% to an unprecedented low of 42 against the US dollar, alongside significant drops in bonds and stocks. This economic upheaval was triggered by the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent political opponent to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The opposition has labeled this detention a 'coup attempt', reflecting a broader legal crackdown aimed at silencing dissent. As a result, the lira recovered slightly to 37.9105, post its record drop, but the sentiment of political instability has led to jitters within the markets, sparking fears among analysts that the central bank might pause its rate-cutting cycle.

The impact extended beyond the currency as Borsa Istanbul saw an 8.72% drop in blue-chip stocks, further highlighting investor apprehension. Trading was halted temporarily to curb the surge in selling after the BIST 100 index plummeted 6.87% early in the day. The economic volatility offers a stark reminder of the intricate ties between politics and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)