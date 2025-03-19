Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Sohna: One Dead, Seven Injured

A tragic multi-vehicle collision occurred in the Sohna area on the Gurugram-Sohna road, claiming the life of a pathology lab employee and injuring seven others. Witnesses report that a speeding pickup jeep collided with a passenger-filled van, flipping it and causing it to land on a motorcycle.

The victim, Imran, was en route back to Sakras village from visiting his mother when the accident occurred. Sadly, he suffered fatal injuries. Seven van passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately transported to a Gurugram hospital for medical treatment.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended the damaged vehicles and are actively searching for the jeep's driver, who fled the scene after the crash. An official investigation is underway with an FIR registered at the Sohna city police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)