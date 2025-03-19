Left Menu

Sagarmala 2.0: India's Maritime Leap Forward

The government is launching Sagarmala 2.0 to address infrastructure gaps with a budget of Rs 40,000 crore. This program aims to stimulate investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore to transform India's maritime sector, focusing on shipbuilding and economic growth. Over 839 projects are currently under development.

  • India

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced plans for Sagarmala 2.0, a massive initiative aimed at bridging infrastructure gaps in India's maritime sector.

During the 4th National Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting, Sonowal highlighted the government's commitment to transforming the maritime landscape, with Rs 5.79 lakh crore invested in 839 projects under the Sagarmala initiative. The new phase will focus on critical infrastructure enhancements and fostering coastal economic growth.

With a substantial Rs 40,000 crore budget, Sagarmala 2.0 seeks to drive Rs 12 lakh crore in investments over ten years, emphasizing shipbuilding, repair, and recycling. This initiative aims to position India as a global maritime powerhouse, as port-led industrialization and connectivity projects continue to advance.

