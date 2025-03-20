Amtrak Leadership Shakeup Amid Federal Funding Challenges and Privatization Talks

The White House, in a recent action influenced by President Donald Trump, has prompted the resignation of Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, according to sources told Reuters. Gardner ended his four-year tenure, citing the desire to maintain the railroad's support from the administration.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized addressing safety at Washington's Union Station, urging a cleanup to ensure commuters' safety. Simultaneously, Elon Musk proposed privatizing Amtrak, aligning with Trump's prior funding reduction attempts.

Despite operational challenges, Amtrak has seen ridership surpass pre-pandemic levels, with Congress approving $2.42 billion in annual funding. Infrastructure challenges on the Northeast Corridor demand attention, particularly the deteriorating New York-New Jersey tunnel.

