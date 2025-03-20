Emergency Landing: Suspected Fire Forces Plane to Divert
A Hong Kong Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Hong Kong made an emergency landing in Fuzhou after a suspected fire in the overhead compartment. The Airbus A320 carried 160 passengers and eight crew members. The airline is arranging another flight to bring passengers back to Hong Kong.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- China
A Hong Kong Airlines flight en route from Hangzhou to Hong Kong encountered an unexpected emergency, leading to its diversion to Fuzhou, southeastern China, due to a suspected fire in an overhead baggage compartment, according to the company.
The specific cause of the suspected fire has not been revealed by the airline. Flight HX115, operated by an Airbus A320, was carrying 160 passengers and eight crew members when the incident occurred.
In response to the situation, Hong Kong Airlines stated that arrangements are underway to organize another flight to safely transport passengers back to Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HongKongAirlines
- flight
- emergency
- landing
- suspected
- fire
- AirbusA320
- passengers
- Fuzhou
- Hangzhou
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firestorm of Allegations: Former LA Fire Chief's Battle for Reinstatement Fails
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Cities on Fire: Weighing the Impact of Climate Change on Urban Fires
Suspected Grenade Blast Near Baramulla Police Post Raises Security Concerns
High-Profile Arrest: Pakistani Security Forces Capture Suspected Terrorist