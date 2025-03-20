Left Menu

Navigating the Skies: Battling GPS Interference in Indian Airspace

Incidents of GPS interference have been reported near Indian border regions, with 465 occurrences recorded between November 2023 and February 2025. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed the Lok Sabha about ongoing efforts to mitigate these disruptions in air navigation and improve aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:01 IST
Navigating the Skies: Battling GPS Interference in Indian Airspace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent revelation, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted a troubling trend of GPS interference in Indian airspace, especially near the Amritsar and Jammu regions, with 465 incidents documented from November 2023 to February 2025.

The Lok Sabha was informed about continuous efforts by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to counter this challenge. A directive issued in 2023 led to significant reports of interference, prompting the DGCA to release a detailed circular outlining preventive measures for airlines and air traffic control entities.

To maintain safety standards and operational efficiency, the airports' bodies and airlines are adopting international best practices, including those by ICAO and EASA, to bolster aviation systems against spoofing and jamming threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025