Navigating the Skies: Battling GPS Interference in Indian Airspace

In a recent revelation, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted a troubling trend of GPS interference in Indian airspace, especially near the Amritsar and Jammu regions, with 465 incidents documented from November 2023 to February 2025.

The Lok Sabha was informed about continuous efforts by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to counter this challenge. A directive issued in 2023 led to significant reports of interference, prompting the DGCA to release a detailed circular outlining preventive measures for airlines and air traffic control entities.

To maintain safety standards and operational efficiency, the airports' bodies and airlines are adopting international best practices, including those by ICAO and EASA, to bolster aviation systems against spoofing and jamming threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)