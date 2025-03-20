Delhi Airport's T1 Reopens with Modern Amenities; T2 to Undergo Refurbishment

Delhi Airport is transitioning into a new phase of operations as Terminal 1 (T1) resumes full functionality on April 15, following its modernisation and expansion. Meanwhile, Terminal 2 (T2) will close temporarily for refurbishment next month. Flights operated by IndiGo and Akasa Air, currently based in T2, will shift to T1 upon its reopening.

The upgrade to T1, as part of the Phase 3A expansion project, brings a modern, world-class experience. This terminal now boasts 100 check-in counters, including 36 self-baggage drop kiosks, 108 self-service check-in kiosks, and 20 automated tray retrieval systems to streamline security checks. The baggage handling capacity is set to increase significantly alongside an expansion in the terminal area.

Spanning from its initial 55,740 sq m to a new 206,950 sq m, the enhanced T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers annually. Meanwhile, DIAL continues to coordinate with airlines to facilitate a smooth transition period for this operational shift, ensuring minimal disruption for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)