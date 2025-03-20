Ravi Puravankara's Strategic Investment: Acquiring Commercial Properties in Mumbai
Ravi Puravankara, founder of Puravankara Ltd, has invested Rs 242 crore in buying 12 commercial properties in Mumbai. The seller, RockFort Estate Developer Pvt Ltd, completed the transaction with Puravankara's family office. These properties are located in Andheri and range from 6,750 to 10,000 sq ft.
In a significant investment move, Ravi Puravankara, the visionary behind Puravankara Ltd, has acquired a series of commercial properties in Mumbai valued at Rs 242 crore. The transaction, reportedly executed through his family office, marks a strategic investment in the bustling city.
The 12 commercial units, ranging from 6,750 to nearly 10,000 square feet of carpet area, are situated in Andheri, a prominent locality in Mumbai. According to sources, these acquisitions were registered this month, underscoring the developer's keen eye for lucrative opportunities.
The seller, RockFort Estate Developer Pvt Ltd, has completed the handover of these prime properties. Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd continues to reinforce its status as a leading real estate developer, with this acquisition further bolstering its investment portfolio.
