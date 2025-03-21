Pentagon Poised to Reveal Next-Gen Air Dominance Decision
The Pentagon is expected to announce its decision on the Next Generation Air Dominance program shortly, overcoming budget concerns. Lockheed Martin and Boeing are competing to replace the F-22 Raptor with advanced fighters designed to work alongside drones.
Anticipation is building as the Pentagon prepares to announce its selection for the Next Generation Air Dominance program, likely by this Friday. Despite earlier concerns over budgetary constraints and evolving defense priorities, sources familiar with the details suggest an imminent decision.
The competition between aerospace giants Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co has heated up as both vie for this high-stakes contract. The winner will take on the mission of replacing Lockheed's aging F-22 Raptor with a new fighter jet.
This new aircraft will not only enhance capabilities but will also be designed to operate collaboratively with drone technologies, marking a significant leap forward in aerial warfare strategies.
