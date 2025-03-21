Heathrow Havoc: Fire Sparks Travel Chaos at Europe's Busiest Airport

A significant fire at an electrical substation close to Heathrow Airport resulted in a power outage and the shutdown of Europe's busiest airport, causing chaos for travelers worldwide. The fire has disrupted over 1,350 flights and left both airlines and passengers scrambling to manage their itineraries.

Authorities have begun investigating the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate no suspicion of foul play. The incident has raised serious concerns about the resilience of Britain's critical infrastructure, especially considering that the disruption could last for several days as power restoration efforts continue.

This event has sparked criticism from experts and officials, who underscore the need for a more robust disaster management system. As travelers deal with canceled and diverted flights, the ongoing situation calls for a thorough inquiry to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)