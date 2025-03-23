Heathrow Resumes: Navigating After Fire Disruption

London's Heathrow Airport resumed its full operations on Saturday following a fire that disrupted Europe's busiest air hub, leading to potential delays and cancellations. Airlines scrambled to realign their schedules while equipped with temporary measures to manage the influx of passengers.

The incident at an off-site electrical substation forced aircraft diversions and triggered concern over infrastructure resilience. The British energy ministry ordered an inquiry through the National Energy System Operator to assess the root causes of the outage.

An independent review spearheaded by former transport minister Ruth Kelly aims to evaluate and enhance the airport's crisis-response strategy. This disruption echoes past incidents like the 2010 volcanic ash cloud, reflecting broader issues in aviation management.

(With inputs from agencies.)