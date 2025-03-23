Left Menu

Heathrow's High-Stakes Crisis: Power Outage Chaos Revealed

London's Heathrow Airport faced significant disruptions due to a power outage, affecting thousands of travelers. An independent probe is underway to examine crisis management. The incident has sparked concerns over the resilience of Britain's critical infrastructure, echoing past disruptions like the 2010 volcanic ash cloud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:38 IST
Heathrow's High-Stakes Crisis: Power Outage Chaos Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's Heathrow Airport resumed full operations on Saturday, initiating a probe into the power failure that paralyzed Europe's busiest air hub. Airlines forecast potential delays and cancellations to persist. British Airways operated most of its Saturday flights, aiming for a near-full schedule Sunday despite the ongoing impact.

The outage, linked to a nearby electrical substation fire, cut into Friday's plan to manage over 1,350 flights and nearly 291,000 passengers. Diversions ensued, with flights rerouted or returned. Britain's energy ministry, seeing critical infrastructure's vulnerability, ordered an urgent investigation by the National Energy System Operator.

Heathrow appointed former transport minister Ruth Kelly to review crisis responses, enhancing resilience against major disruptions akin to the 2010 volcanic ash incident. Meanwhile, airlines and passengers wrestled with schedule upheavals, looking toward resumed operations amid heightened scrutiny and industry critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025