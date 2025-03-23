Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Mahuar Bridge Claims Three Lives

Three individuals died in a tragic accident on Sunday when a mini loading autorickshaw, driving on the wrong side, collided with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Ankit Rai, Satyam Rai, and their sister Vaishnavi were victims of the crash. Vaishnavi succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:11 IST
In a tragic incident on Sunday, three individuals were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The collision occurred on Mahuar bridge when a mini loading autorickshaw, which was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit a motorcycle.

According to Karera police station chief Vinod Chhawai, the motorcycle was struck by the autorickshaw in the afternoon collision, resulting in the immediate deaths of Ankit Rai, aged 28, and Satyam Rai. Their sister Vaishnavi, aged 18, was critically injured and unfortunately passed away while being transported to a hospital in Gwalior.

The victims were residents of Veera village and were on their way to Ballampur in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, when the accident occurred. This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers on the roads and the need for vigilant driving practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

