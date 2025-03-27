Left Menu

India's Ambitious Highway Overhaul: Reducing Accidents and Travel Time

India plans to upgrade 41,000 km of highways, aiming to cut road accidents and travel time. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights projects in northeastern and hilly states. Major constructions include the Zojila Tunnel and expressways to enhance connectivity and reduce GDP loss from road accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:42 IST
India is embarking on a grand initiative to advance its national highway infrastructure. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, announced plans to convert 25,000 km of two-lane highways into four-lane tracks, with an expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore. Another 16,000 km will see upgrades to six lanes costing Rs 6 lakh crore.

Gadkari emphasized the urgency of these projects, projecting completion within two years. The decreased frequency of road mishaps is a major expected benefit, addressing India's annual 4,80,000 accident toll that incurs significant economic losses, roughly 3% of the nation's GDP.

Infrastructure development is not limited to road widening. Significant progress is underway in Jammu and Kashmir with Rs 2 lakh crore projects, including the construction of 105 tunnels. The Zojila Tunnel promises to be Asia's longest, and ongoing expressway constructions aim to drastically reduce travel durations across key routes.

