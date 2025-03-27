India's Ambitious Highway Overhaul: Reducing Accidents and Travel Time

India is embarking on a grand initiative to advance its national highway infrastructure. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, announced plans to convert 25,000 km of two-lane highways into four-lane tracks, with an expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore. Another 16,000 km will see upgrades to six lanes costing Rs 6 lakh crore.

Gadkari emphasized the urgency of these projects, projecting completion within two years. The decreased frequency of road mishaps is a major expected benefit, addressing India's annual 4,80,000 accident toll that incurs significant economic losses, roughly 3% of the nation's GDP.

Infrastructure development is not limited to road widening. Significant progress is underway in Jammu and Kashmir with Rs 2 lakh crore projects, including the construction of 105 tunnels. The Zojila Tunnel promises to be Asia's longest, and ongoing expressway constructions aim to drastically reduce travel durations across key routes.

