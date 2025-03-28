Left Menu

U.S. Economic Stagnation: Trade Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Despite a slight rebound in consumer spending, U.S. economic growth is hindered by escalating inflation and trade tensions. Federal funding cuts and new tariffs threaten further stagnation. Continued inflation fears could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates, exacerbating economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:29 IST
Consumer spending in the U.S. rebounded in February, though less than anticipated, raising alarm amidst increasing inflation and trade tensions. A survey from the University of Michigan revealed a climb in consumer inflation expectations, fueling fears of prolonged economic stagnation.

President Trump's protectionist trade measures, including successive tariff announcements, are projected to further elevate prices of imported goods. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted inflation is rising partly due to tariffs, possibly delaying future interest rate cuts by the Fed.

As spending patterns shift, discretionary spending is down, while a new 25% levy on cars is set to exacerbate the situation. Economists caution that inflationary impacts of tariffs may hinder economic recovery. Recent data suggests economic growth risks stalling, with potential GDP contraction on the horizon.

