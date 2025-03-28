Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Explosion at Bhojpur Paper Mill Claims Three Lives

In a devastating incident early Friday morning, a boiler explosion at a paper mill in Bhojpur claimed the lives of three laborers, shocking the local community. The accident occurred at Nordstern Rubber and Rolls Private Limited, where the victims were on duty.

The blast was sudden, flinging workers through the air, some as far as 50 feet away, with body parts found scattered across the site, according to police sources. The deceased were identified as Yogendra Kumar, Anuj Singh, and Awdhesh Kumar, while a fourth worker, Lucky, sustained mild injuries.

Police reported that an agreement on compensation for the families has been reached, totaling Rs 18 lakh each. Bodies were subsequently sent for postmortem examinations. Despite the tragedy, no FIR has been filed by the families, as determined by the officials.

