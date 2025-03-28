Left Menu

Bridging Borders: China and Bangladesh Strengthen Economic Ties

During a meeting with Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for establishing an exclusive Chinese industrial economic zone in Bangladesh. The meeting culminated in nine agreements and a $2.1 billion investment commitment, solidifying the two nations' cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative and other sectors.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged support to establish a dedicated Chinese industrial economic zone in Bangladesh. This announcement came during Xi's meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who is on a four-day state visit to China.

The talks resulted in the signing of nine agreements and a staggering $2.1 billion promise in investments, loans, and grants. President Xi emphasized the importance of high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and welcomed the idea of more Bangladeshi goods entering Chinese markets.

While the Belt and Road Initiative has been met with criticism from neighboring India for lacking transparency and sustainable practices, China remains committed to enhancing trade ties with Bangladesh. Plans include a Free Trade Agreement and encouraging private Chinese investments in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

