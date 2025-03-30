Left Menu

Surging Strength: Iron Ore and Non-Ferrous Metals Production on the Rise

Iron ore production rose by 4.4% to 263 MT in April-February this fiscal, while manganese and bauxite also saw increases. The consistent growth in metals production highlights a robust demand in industries like steel, infrastructure, and automotive, reflecting a solid economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:50 IST
  • India

Iron ore production in India rose by 4.4% to 263 million tonnes during the April-February period of the current fiscal year, according to data released by the mines ministry. This increase, from 252 million tonnes in the previous year, highlights a significant growth in the sector.

The rise in iron ore production is complemented by a 12.8% increase in manganese ore output, reaching 3.4 million tonnes, and a 3.6% rise in bauxite production, totaling 22.7 million tonnes compared to the previous year. These figures underscore the upward trend in non-ferrous metal production, with aluminium output marking a slight increase of 0.9%.

The continued expansion in metal production reflects robust demand conditions in industries such as steel, energy, infrastructure, and automotive, which are key economic drivers in India. The nation's position as the fourth largest iron ore producer globally reinforces its significant role in the international metal market.

