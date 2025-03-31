Safe Return of Crew Amid Suspected Pirate Attack
All crew members of a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel are safe after a suspected pirate attack. Three Chinese nationals went missing from Ghanaian waters, reportedly kidnapped by seven armed assailants. The Chinese embassy in Ghana has been actively responding and communicating with local authorities.
All crew members aboard a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel have been reported safe after an alleged pirate attack, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
The incident occurred when seven armed individuals boarded the vessel and fired warning shots on March 27, resulting in three Chinese nationals going missing from Ghanaian waters, with suspicions of kidnapping, as indicated by the Ghanaian military over the weekend.
The Chinese Embassy in Ghana promptly activated its emergency response mechanism and has maintained continuous contact with Ghanaian authorities, confirmed ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
