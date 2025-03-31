Left Menu

Safe Return of Crew Amid Suspected Pirate Attack

All crew members of a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel are safe after a suspected pirate attack. Three Chinese nationals went missing from Ghanaian waters, reportedly kidnapped by seven armed assailants. The Chinese embassy in Ghana has been actively responding and communicating with local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All crew members aboard a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel have been reported safe after an alleged pirate attack, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

The incident occurred when seven armed individuals boarded the vessel and fired warning shots on March 27, resulting in three Chinese nationals going missing from Ghanaian waters, with suspicions of kidnapping, as indicated by the Ghanaian military over the weekend.

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana promptly activated its emergency response mechanism and has maintained continuous contact with Ghanaian authorities, confirmed ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

