Tragic Accident at Ballia Railway Station Claims Engineer's Life

A tragic incident unfolded at Ballia railway station, as a senior railway engineer, Shankar Mandal, met with a fatal accident. The engineer was struck by a passing freight train while crossing from platform number 2 to his office, located at the opposite end of platform 1.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) received reports of the accident on Monday, promptly arriving at the scene to investigate. Vivekanand Yadav, GRP Station House Officer, confirmed that Mandal had died instantly as the freight train, en route from Chhapra to Ghazipur, hit him.

Shankar Mandal, a native of Katihar, Bihar, has left behind a legacy of dedicated service in the railways. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and have begun a detailed probe to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)