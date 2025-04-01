Left Menu

Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Disputes Unveiled in 2025 NTE Report

The 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, a US document, criticizes India's high tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American goods, highlighting challenges in trade relations. Issues like high duties on agricultural products, intellectual property rights, and restrictions in digital trade are underlined, impacting US-India economic exchanges.

  • India

The United States has voiced significant concerns over India's trade practices, highlighted in its 2025 National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report. According to the report, India imposes 'high' import duties on various American goods, including agricultural products, drug formulations, and alcoholic beverages, while also enforcing non-tariff barriers.

The report was released a day before the US announced reciprocal tariffs, further straining trade relations between the two nations. Key issues identified include the disparity between India's WTO bound and applied tariff rates, stringent dairy sector requirements hindering US exports, and intellectual property concerns.

Moreover, the report calls attention to India's barriers to digital trade, which affect a wide range of services, and the negative impact of localized internet shutdowns on both commercial operations and free, open internet access.

