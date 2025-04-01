Gaggal Airport Tops India's Domestic Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2024

Himachal Pradesh's Gaggal Airport, located in Kangra district, proudly clinched the top spot in the 2024 Customer Satisfaction Survey Awards for domestic airports. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the airport's commitment to enhancing passenger experiences and service quality at an event in Delhi.

Rajahmundry Airport and Madurai Airport secured the second and third places, respectively. The awards recognized over 100 domestic airports nationwide, with Gaggal Airport's win attributed to its exceptional performance in comprehensive passenger services.

Gaggal Airport Director Dhirender Singh expressed the airport's dedication to maintaining its esteemed position. New flights to Dehradun and Jaipur are set to commence soon, promising increased connectivity. Additionally, an influx of travelers is anticipated during the tourist season, with daily flights linking Gaggal to Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla.

