Left Menu

Gaggal Airport Tops India's Domestic Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2024

Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, secures first place in the 2024 Customer Satisfaction Survey Awards for domestic airports. The Airports Authority of India recognized its excellence in passenger experience. New flight routes to Dehradun and Jaipur are set to enhance connectivity further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:07 IST
Gaggal Airport Tops India's Domestic Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Himachal Pradesh's Gaggal Airport, located in Kangra district, proudly clinched the top spot in the 2024 Customer Satisfaction Survey Awards for domestic airports. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the airport's commitment to enhancing passenger experiences and service quality at an event in Delhi.

Rajahmundry Airport and Madurai Airport secured the second and third places, respectively. The awards recognized over 100 domestic airports nationwide, with Gaggal Airport's win attributed to its exceptional performance in comprehensive passenger services.

Gaggal Airport Director Dhirender Singh expressed the airport's dedication to maintaining its esteemed position. New flights to Dehradun and Jaipur are set to commence soon, promising increased connectivity. Additionally, an influx of travelers is anticipated during the tourist season, with daily flights linking Gaggal to Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025