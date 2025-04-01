Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Extends Hours for IPL T-20 Excitement

Bengaluru Metro will extend train services until 12:30 am from all terminal stations during IPL T-20 matches, with the final train from Kempegowda Station leaving at 1:15 am.

Updated: 01-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:59 IST
In preparation for the upcoming IPL T-20 cricket matches, Bengaluru Metro has announced extended operating hours.

The Metro will offer late-night services on April 2nd, 10th, 18th, 24th, and May 3rd, 13th, and 17th to accommodate fans.

Trains from key terminals will run until 12:30 am, with the last train from Majestic leaving at 1:15 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

