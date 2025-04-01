Bengaluru Metro Extends Hours for IPL T-20 Excitement

In preparation for the upcoming IPL T-20 cricket matches, Bengaluru Metro has announced extended operating hours.

The Metro will offer late-night services on April 2nd, 10th, 18th, 24th, and May 3rd, 13th, and 17th to accommodate fans.

Trains from key terminals will run until 12:30 am, with the last train from Majestic leaving at 1:15 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)