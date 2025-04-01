Bengaluru Metro Extends Hours for IPL T-20 Excitement
Bengaluru Metro will extend train services until 12:30 am from all terminal stations during IPL T-20 matches, with the final train from Kempegowda Station leaving at 1:15 am.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the upcoming IPL T-20 cricket matches, Bengaluru Metro has announced extended operating hours.
The Metro will offer late-night services on April 2nd, 10th, 18th, 24th, and May 3rd, 13th, and 17th to accommodate fans.
Trains from key terminals will run until 12:30 am, with the last train from Majestic leaving at 1:15 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Diplomatic Strain: Navigating the 'Sensitive' Designation
China's Retail Surge Amid Economic Strains
Jio Unveils Exclusive Cricket Season Perks for SIM Users
Vijay Vasanth Fights for Train Fare Concessions in Parliament
University of Canterbury Leads New Associate Psychologist Training Programme