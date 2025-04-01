GST Collections in March 2025 Surge by 9.9%, Signaling Economic Resilience

India's Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March 2025 reached Rs 19,56,034 crore, marking a 9.9 percent surge, according to government data released on Tuesday. This impressive growth highlights a 6.8 percent increase from the Rs 1.84 lakh crore recorded in February.

The February GST collections rose by 9.1 percent to Rs 183,646 crore, encompassing Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, and Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST. Compensation cess contributed Rs 12,300 crore to the total revenue.

These figures suggest a resilient economy bolstered by strong domestic consumption and significant import activity. The latest GST revenue data signals positive fiscal health and hints at further economic recovery amidst challenging global conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)