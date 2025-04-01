Left Menu

GST Collections in March 2025 Surge by 9.9%, Signaling Economic Resilience

India's GST collections reached Rs 19,56,034 crore in March 2025, a 9.9% surge, driven by robust domestic consumption and imports. Compared to February's Rs 1.84 lakh crore, GST growth indicates strong economic recovery amid global uncertainties. Key GST rate cuts continue to benefit consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:08 IST
GST Collections in March 2025 Surge by 9.9%, Signaling Economic Resilience
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March 2025 reached Rs 19,56,034 crore, marking a 9.9 percent surge, according to government data released on Tuesday. This impressive growth highlights a 6.8 percent increase from the Rs 1.84 lakh crore recorded in February.

The February GST collections rose by 9.1 percent to Rs 183,646 crore, encompassing Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, and Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST. Compensation cess contributed Rs 12,300 crore to the total revenue.

These figures suggest a resilient economy bolstered by strong domestic consumption and significant import activity. The latest GST revenue data signals positive fiscal health and hints at further economic recovery amidst challenging global conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025