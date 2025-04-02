Left Menu

UP's Tech-Driven Ration Reform: Pioneering Transparency and Accessibility

The Uttar Pradesh government has transformed its ration distribution system over the last eight years into an efficient and transparent process through digital innovations. Key initiatives include e-KYC, Aadhaar verification, and e-POS machine integration. 'Annapurna Bhawans' are being constructed to further modernize the public distribution system.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated significant changes in its ration distribution system over the past eight years, achieving remarkable efficiency and transparency through digital advancements, officials announced on Wednesday.

With a focus on 'Service, Security and Good Governance,' the government has adopted new technologies through the Food and Civil Supplies Department, benefiting over 1.15 crore ration card holders. These changes include e-KYC and Aadhaar verification, which allow recipients to complete e-KYC at any fair price shop nationwide.

The state has achieved 77.37 percent completion rate of e-KYC among ration card holders, with efforts ongoing for 100 percent coverage. 'Annapurna Bhawans' are being constructed to serve as multifunctional centers for ration distribution and numerous public services, streamlining access and modernizing the system.

