In-Principle Approval for Civil Operations at Adilabad Airfield

The Ministry of Defence has approved civil operations at Adilabad airfield, a step forward for Telangana's aviation infrastructure. This decision aligns with future Indian Air Force training plans. The Airports Authority of India is advised to submit proposals for infrastructural development. Adilabad is Telangana's second airport approval under its current state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:21 IST
The Ministry of Defence has greenlit civil aircraft operations at Adilabad airfield, established during the Nizam era, marking a significant development for Telangana's aviation sector.

In correspondence to the state government, MoD revealed the Indian Air Force's plan to establish a training facility at this airfield, subject to operational sharing with civil aviation.

The IAF recommends the site be a joint-use facility, involving land acquisition by the Airports Authority of India for essential infrastructure. The AAI is to submit a proposal seeking the IAF's No Objection Certificate. This marks the second airport nod within a year.

