In-Principle Approval for Civil Operations at Adilabad Airfield

The Ministry of Defence has greenlit civil aircraft operations at Adilabad airfield, established during the Nizam era, marking a significant development for Telangana's aviation sector.

In correspondence to the state government, MoD revealed the Indian Air Force's plan to establish a training facility at this airfield, subject to operational sharing with civil aviation.

The IAF recommends the site be a joint-use facility, involving land acquisition by the Airports Authority of India for essential infrastructure. The AAI is to submit a proposal seeking the IAF's No Objection Certificate. This marks the second airport nod within a year.

