Pharma Stocks Surge as Trump Exempts Medicines from Tariffs

Pharmaceutical company stocks rose by 7% following the Trump administration's exemption of pharmaceuticals from new reciprocal tariffs. This decision highlights the global importance of generic medicines. Notably, shares of Jubilant Pharmova, Ipca Laboratories, and Lupin soared, despite the broader market's downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:29 IST
Pharmaceutical stocks experienced a significant uptick on Thursday, climbing 7% after the Trump administration announced the exemption of pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs.

Jubilant Pharmova gained 6.82%, closing at Rs 971.65, with Ipca Laboratories and Lupin also seeing substantial increases. Despite these gains, the broader market experienced a downturn, with the BSE Sensex declining by 322.08 points.

The exemption decision emphasizes the pivotal role of generic medicines globally, according to Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which includes major players like Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

