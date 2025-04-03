Pharma Stocks Surge as Trump Exempts Medicines from Tariffs

Pharmaceutical stocks experienced a significant uptick on Thursday, climbing 7% after the Trump administration announced the exemption of pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs.

Jubilant Pharmova gained 6.82%, closing at Rs 971.65, with Ipca Laboratories and Lupin also seeing substantial increases. Despite these gains, the broader market experienced a downturn, with the BSE Sensex declining by 322.08 points.

The exemption decision emphasizes the pivotal role of generic medicines globally, according to Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which includes major players like Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

(With inputs from agencies.)