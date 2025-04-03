Left Menu

JSPL Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Allied Strips Limited

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has acquired Allied Strips Limited (ASL) through its subsidiary Jindal Steel Odisha Limited for over Rs 217 crore. The acquisition aims to expand JSO's product range and create significant synergies with its existing steel operations. ASL, based in Haryana, specializes in steel products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:59 IST
JSPL Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Allied Strips Limited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) announced on Thursday its acquisition of Allied Strips Limited (ASL) for over Rs 217 crore.

This strategic move was executed through JSPL's wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal Steel Odisha Limited (JSO), as highlighted in a regulatory filing.

According to JSPL, the acquisition is designed to enhance JSO's product offerings and foster significant synergies within its current steel manufacturing business. Steel produced at JSO can now serve as raw material for ASL's operations, positioning the combination for strengthened market presence. Haryana-based ASL, with a processing capacity exceeding 3,00,000 metric tonnes of HR coil annually, specializes in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of steel products catering to diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025