Chinese Manufacturers Battle Tariff Troubles Amid Global Trade Tensions

Chinese outdoor furniture entrepreneur Jin Chaofeng, after shifting production to Vietnam to avoid U.S. tariffs, is now reconsidering his strategy due to fresh levies imposed by Washington. With China's massive annual sales to the U.S. at stake, these tariffs target foundational tactics used by Chinese exporters to mitigate trade war impacts.

The extensive tariffs pose a significant threat to global demand, placing China in a vulnerable position with its heavy trade-driven economic growth. Experts forecast a sharp decline in Chinese exports and foreshadow broader economic repercussions, raising the risk of derailing China's growth and deflation handling efforts.

As global trade partners react, countries closer to China in trading volume are erecting their own barriers, complicating Beijing's efforts to cut costs and stabilize its economy. Amid predictions of a real global recession, analysts urge China to bolster consumer demand domestically while preparing for potential increased stimulus measures from Beijing.

