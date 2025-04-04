Indian Entrepreneurs Unite in Defense of Startup Innovation

The Indian startup community has sparked a lively debate following Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's critical remarks about its focus on food delivery services. Notable figures like Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu have come forward to defend the sector's innovation and value proposition.

Despite Goyal's call for startups to venture into high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence and robotics, entrepreneurs argue that consumer internet companies have been instrumental in driving technology-led advancements. Palicha emphasized the economic contributions of startups like Zepto and called for greater support from the government and capital owners.

While Goyal's comments faced backlash from political opponents, industry leaders, including Infosys' former CFO Mohandas Pai and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, advocate for faith in the potential of deep-tech startups. They stress the need for capital and ecosystem development to better position Indian startups on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)