Sri Lanka Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid US Tariff Concerns

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral economic cooperation amidst concerns over US reciprocal tariffs. The talks took place at the Sri Lankan presidential secretariat.

Prime Minister Modi assured Dissanayake of India's unwavering support through potential economic challenges. This was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who spoke at a media briefing, addressing possible repercussions on Sri Lanka from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Both leaders acknowledged the impact of global economic developments on Sri Lanka. Misri highlighted India's past financial aid of USD 4.5 billion during Sri Lanka's economic crisis two years ago, stressing the importance of sustained economic solidarity between the two nations.

