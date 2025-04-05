Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid US Tariff Concerns

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for stronger economic ties with India to counteract the effects of US reciprocal tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured continued support for Sri Lanka, discussing the issue during wide-ranging talks, highlighting the necessity of bolstering bilateral economic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:37 IST
Sri Lanka Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid US Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral economic cooperation amidst concerns over US reciprocal tariffs. The talks took place at the Sri Lankan presidential secretariat.

Prime Minister Modi assured Dissanayake of India's unwavering support through potential economic challenges. This was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who spoke at a media briefing, addressing possible repercussions on Sri Lanka from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Both leaders acknowledged the impact of global economic developments on Sri Lanka. Misri highlighted India's past financial aid of USD 4.5 billion during Sri Lanka's economic crisis two years ago, stressing the importance of sustained economic solidarity between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025