Left Menu

Tariff Tremors: Global Markets in Tailspin

Global markets are reeling as President Trump's unwavering stance on tariffs triggers a rout. Asian markets face severe losses, with Taiwan's market plummeting by nearly 10%. The likelihood of a U.S. recession grows, while futures markets prepare for potential Fed rate cuts amid escalating trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:02 IST
Tariff Tremors: Global Markets in Tailspin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets remain in turmoil as President Donald Trump refuses to back down on his aggressive tariff plans, bringing further chaos to already troubled Asian markets.

Investment giant Bill Ackman lambasts the tariffs, labeling them an 'economic nuclear winter.' Asian indices, including Nikkei and Chinese blue chips, nosedive despite potential stimulus from Beijing.

As Taiwan's market reopens with a devastating 10% loss, fears mount about supply chain disruptions. Authorities struggle with short-selling, and market losses hint at possible recession risks in the U.S., pressuring the Federal Reserve into potential early rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025