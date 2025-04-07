Tariff Tremors: Global Markets in Tailspin

Global markets remain in turmoil as President Donald Trump refuses to back down on his aggressive tariff plans, bringing further chaos to already troubled Asian markets.

Investment giant Bill Ackman lambasts the tariffs, labeling them an 'economic nuclear winter.' Asian indices, including Nikkei and Chinese blue chips, nosedive despite potential stimulus from Beijing.

As Taiwan's market reopens with a devastating 10% loss, fears mount about supply chain disruptions. Authorities struggle with short-selling, and market losses hint at possible recession risks in the U.S., pressuring the Federal Reserve into potential early rate cuts.

