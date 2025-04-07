Global Markets React to Trump's Tariffs with Safe Haven Surge
Global investors flocked to safe haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc following U.S. President Trump's tariff announcements, stoking fears of a global recession. As Asian stocks plummeted, the dollar weakened, and market players considered the possibility of U.S. interest rate cuts in May.
In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, global markets experienced a turbulent Monday as investors gravitated towards safe haven currencies including the yen and Swiss franc. Concerns over a potential worldwide recession led to a volatile trading day, with Asian stocks and Wall Street futures taking a hit.
The dollar saw a decline against traditional safe haven currencies, notably sliding 0.41% against the yen to 146.255. Market experts observed that Trump's aggressive trade measures have prompted investors to seek safety, with gold and government bonds also rising in demand.
Despite the dollar's retreat, many anticipate a return to the greenback amidst growing global uncertainties. Meanwhile, traders are betting on further Federal Reserve rate cuts this year to counteract the economic risks posed by the ongoing trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
