Delhi Airport Launches Luxury Bus Service to Agra
Delhi International Airport Ltd has introduced a new luxury bus service to connect the airport with Agra. The twice-daily service is launched in partnership with Rigi Trans Tech Pvt Ltd, marking a pioneering initiative by the airport operator.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has launched a new luxury bus service to connect the Indira Gandhi International Airport with Agra, as announced on Monday.
This twice-daily service, a first-of-its-kind initiative by DIAL, has been introduced in collaboration with the private bus operator Rigi Trans Tech Pvt Ltd.
The airport seeks to enhance travel convenience for passengers commuting between Delhi and Agra through this premium offering.
