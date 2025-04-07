Tragic Accident in Sheopur: Tractor-Trolley Mishap Claims Three Lives

A tragic tractor-trolley accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district claimed the lives of three individuals, including two women and a child, on Monday morning.

The incident took place on Sansuwada-Awada road at around 10 am, as ten villagers made their way to a temple in Karahal.

The deceased were identified as Savitri, 36, Guddi, 45, and young Ashu, 6, all from Tongra village. A case has been registered against the driver, while the injured are receiving medical attention in Karahal and Kelwada, Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)