Tragic Accident in Sheopur: Tractor-Trolley Mishap Claims Three Lives
A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district when a tractor-trolley overturned, resulting in the death of two women and a child. Seven others were injured. The mishap happened on Sansuwada-Awada road while villagers were en route to Karahal's temple.
A tragic tractor-trolley accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district claimed the lives of three individuals, including two women and a child, on Monday morning.
The incident took place on Sansuwada-Awada road at around 10 am, as ten villagers made their way to a temple in Karahal.
The deceased were identified as Savitri, 36, Guddi, 45, and young Ashu, 6, all from Tongra village. A case has been registered against the driver, while the injured are receiving medical attention in Karahal and Kelwada, Rajasthan.
