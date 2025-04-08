India and EU Explore Phased Free Trade Agreement in Complex Trade Landscape
India and the EU are considering negotiating their free trade agreement in phases due to global trade uncertainties. This approach allows both parties to address simpler issues first and tackle more complex ones later, as seen in India's past negotiations with Australia. Positive developments are underway following high-level visits.
India and the European Union (EU) are considering a phased approach to finalize their free trade agreement (FTA), a move prompted by the complex international trade landscape, as indicated by a top official.
The meeting in Brussels marked the 10th round of discussions, and subsequent talks are anticipated in May, showcasing progress post the high-profile visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The discussions, restarting in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, cover a wide array of sectors including trade, investment, and sustainability, aiming to counteract high US tariffs and boost bilateral economic ties.
