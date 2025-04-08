India and EU Explore Phased Free Trade Agreement in Complex Trade Landscape

India and the European Union (EU) are considering a phased approach to finalize their free trade agreement (FTA), a move prompted by the complex international trade landscape, as indicated by a top official.

The meeting in Brussels marked the 10th round of discussions, and subsequent talks are anticipated in May, showcasing progress post the high-profile visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The discussions, restarting in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, cover a wide array of sectors including trade, investment, and sustainability, aiming to counteract high US tariffs and boost bilateral economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)