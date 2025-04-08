Left Menu

EPFO Elevates UAN Generation Through Face Authentication

The EPFO has launched a face authentication service for generating Universal Provident Fund Account Numbers, streamlining the process for employees. Additionally, six Bihar districts have been fully notified under ESIC, increasing social security coverage. This move marks a significant step towards fully digital, secure service delivery for millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards digital service delivery, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now offers Universal Provident Fund Account Numbers (UAN) through face authentication. This new feature, announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, is accessible via the Umang Mobile App, enhancing security and convenience for employees.

Under this initiative, employees can easily generate their UAN by using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology, ensuring a swift and reliable process. The move aims to eliminate the need for employer intervention, promoting independence among employees throughout India.

Further, six districts in Bihar have been fully notified under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), extending social security cover to an additional 24,000 insured persons. This expansion signifies an important step in broadening equitable access to social security benefits nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

