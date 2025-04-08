Boosting Pakistan's Mineral Wealth: Army Assures Investor Security

Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, has vowed to ensure complete security for investors, particularly in the mineral sector. Speaking at the inaugural Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, General Munir emphasized that the military would provide a robust security framework to bolster investor confidence.

This reassurance comes as Pakistan grapples with an unstable security situation, marked by terrorist attacks on foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens. Despite these challenges, the country is eager to attract international investment, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif estimating the mineral wealth at trillions of dollars.

General Munir outlined the importance of collaboration, urging international institutions to explore investment opportunities and partner with Pakistan. He expressed a national aspiration to harness mineral wealth effectively, promoting development, prosperity, and regional stability through this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)