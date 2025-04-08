Left Menu

Boosting Pakistan's Mineral Wealth: Army Assures Investor Security

General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, assured complete security for investors at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 amid the country's drive to attract investment in the mineral sector. Emphasizing economic security as vital to national security, he highlighted Pakistan's strategy to secure and utilize its vast mineral resources.

Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:38 IST
  Pakistan

Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, has vowed to ensure complete security for investors, particularly in the mineral sector. Speaking at the inaugural Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, General Munir emphasized that the military would provide a robust security framework to bolster investor confidence.

This reassurance comes as Pakistan grapples with an unstable security situation, marked by terrorist attacks on foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens. Despite these challenges, the country is eager to attract international investment, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif estimating the mineral wealth at trillions of dollars.

General Munir outlined the importance of collaboration, urging international institutions to explore investment opportunities and partner with Pakistan. He expressed a national aspiration to harness mineral wealth effectively, promoting development, prosperity, and regional stability through this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

