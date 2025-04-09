Left Menu

India's Sugar Export Surge: Key Markets and Future Outlook

India has exported 287,204 tonnes of sugar as of April 8, 2024, with the majority headed to Somalia. Despite a slow start, exports are expected to increase soon. Falling crude prices may impact sugar prices, as ethanol plays a significant role in transportation fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:10 IST
India has shipped 287,204 tonnes of sugar by April 8 of the 2024-25 marketing year, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA). The nation's sugar marketing year spans from October to September, with sugar exports commencing on January 20, 2025, limited to a quota of one million tonnes.

Somalia has emerged as the top buyer with 51,596 tonnes, followed by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. A total of 17,837 tonnes are currently under loading, as per AISTA. Other significant importers include Libya, Djibouti, and the UAE.

The current pace of exports is slow but expected to accelerate within a month. AISTA notes that falling crude prices may soon affect sugar prices due to ethanol's role in transportation fuel. India's sugar exports were restricted during the previous marketing year.

