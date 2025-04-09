India Halts Transshipment Facility for Bangladesh Amid Controversial Remarks
India has withdrawn a transshipment facility granted to Bangladesh after controversial statements by Muhammad Yunus. The facility had enabled Bangladesh to use Indian ports and airports for exporting goods. New Delhi's decision impacts Bangladesh's logistics but exempts Nepal and Bhutan. Indian exporters supported the move, citing congestion and costs.
India has officially revoked a transshipment facility previously granted to Bangladesh, which allowed the country to use Indian ports and airports for its export activities. This development follows remarks by Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, claiming India's northeastern states are landlocked.
Yunus's statements stirred controversy, adding tension to India-Bangladesh relations. While the withdrawal impacts Bangladesh's export logistics, Nepal and Bhutan remain undisturbed due to World Trade Organisation mandates for landlocked nations.
Indian exporters, notably in the apparel sector, welcomed the decision, citing previous congestion and increased costs at Indian logistics hubs as justification for rescinding the facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
