Left Menu

India Halts Transshipment Facility for Bangladesh Amid Controversial Remarks

India has withdrawn a transshipment facility granted to Bangladesh after controversial statements by Muhammad Yunus. The facility had enabled Bangladesh to use Indian ports and airports for exporting goods. New Delhi's decision impacts Bangladesh's logistics but exempts Nepal and Bhutan. Indian exporters supported the move, citing congestion and costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:31 IST
India Halts Transshipment Facility for Bangladesh Amid Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has officially revoked a transshipment facility previously granted to Bangladesh, which allowed the country to use Indian ports and airports for its export activities. This development follows remarks by Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, claiming India's northeastern states are landlocked.

Yunus's statements stirred controversy, adding tension to India-Bangladesh relations. While the withdrawal impacts Bangladesh's export logistics, Nepal and Bhutan remain undisturbed due to World Trade Organisation mandates for landlocked nations.

Indian exporters, notably in the apparel sector, welcomed the decision, citing previous congestion and increased costs at Indian logistics hubs as justification for rescinding the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025