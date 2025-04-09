India Engages in Trade Talks Amid Global Tariff Tensions

Amid rising global trade tensions, India is actively negotiating with the United States to finalize a bilateral trade agreement. This comes as the Trump administration's 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports has taken effect, causing widespread economic disruptions.

The talks follow extensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year. Both leaders emphasized the importance of bolstering trade and economic partnerships despite recent challenges.

With the global economy facing potential recession due to the sweeping tariffs, India remains committed to maintaining its strong trade relationship with the U.S. and is working closely with stakeholders to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)