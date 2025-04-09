French Economy Braces for Gloom Amid Trade Tensions

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Wednesday a revision of the country's 2025 economic growth forecast, citing the impact of a global trade war.

The government now anticipates a 0.7% growth, down from the previous forecast of 0.9%, prompting concerns for the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Amid these challenges, Lombard assured that the government is determined to reduce the public sector deficit to 5.4% this year, despite needing additional budget cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)