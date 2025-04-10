Vibrant Buildcon 2025: India's Grand Construction Expo to Usher Global Opportunities

Set to take place on April 13, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Vibrant Buildcon will be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal. Touted as India's largest building material and construction expo, the event is expected to host over 250 exhibitors and attract more than 50,000 domestic visitors and 700 international buyers.

A preceding curtain-raiser event held in New Delhi saw attendance from notable figures such as Ramesh Mittal, Chairperson of Capexil, and industry leaders like Jitendra Kathiriya and Vijay Aghara of Vibrant Buildcon, highlighting the expo's significance in the global construction arena.

The expo promises unprecedented opportunities for Indian manufacturers, with over 60 countries represented, including major markets like the USA, UK, and Brazil. With Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador, Vibrant Buildcon 2025 is poised to spotlight India's growing prominence in building materials, underscoring a construction market on the rise, projected to reach USD 2,134.43 billion by 2030.

