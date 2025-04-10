Left Menu

Vibrant Buildcon 2025: India's Grand Construction Expo to Usher Global Opportunities

Scheduled for April 13, 2025, Vibrant Buildcon is India's foremost construction expo, showcasing over 250 exhibitors and drawing more than 50,000 local and 700 international visitors. Set to be inaugurated by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the event aims to bolster India’s global footprint in the building materials industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:28 IST
Vibrant Buildcon 2025: India's Grand Construction Expo to Usher Global Opportunities
Piyush Goyal to Inaugurate India's Largest Building Material and Construction Expo - Vibrant Buildcon 2025 at Yashobhoomi on April 13. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Set to take place on April 13, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Vibrant Buildcon will be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal. Touted as India's largest building material and construction expo, the event is expected to host over 250 exhibitors and attract more than 50,000 domestic visitors and 700 international buyers.

A preceding curtain-raiser event held in New Delhi saw attendance from notable figures such as Ramesh Mittal, Chairperson of Capexil, and industry leaders like Jitendra Kathiriya and Vijay Aghara of Vibrant Buildcon, highlighting the expo's significance in the global construction arena.

The expo promises unprecedented opportunities for Indian manufacturers, with over 60 countries represented, including major markets like the USA, UK, and Brazil. With Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador, Vibrant Buildcon 2025 is poised to spotlight India's growing prominence in building materials, underscoring a construction market on the rise, projected to reach USD 2,134.43 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025