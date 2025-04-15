India's Iron Ambition: Poised to Surpass Global Giants

India is forging a path to become the second-largest iron ore producer globally, potentially surpassing industry leaders Brazil and China, as stated by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal. The country's iron ore production has risen to 236 million metric tonnes in 2024-25, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year.

Highlighting India's abundant reserves, Agarwal expressed confidence in producing 700 million tonnes annually, positioning India right after Australia in global iron ore production. This growth would bring significant economic benefits, including increased jobs and revenue for the government, solidifying India's place in the global market.

The Ministry of Mines reported a provisional production figure of 275 million tonnes in 2023-24, a 7.5% year-on-year growth. Major contributors include NMDC, SAIL, Odisha Mining Corporation, and Tata Steel Ltd, with Odisha leading the way with 54% of the country's output. Agarwal emphasized the transformative potential of iron-rich states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, poised for economic growth and development.

