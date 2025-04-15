Left Menu

Tragic Collision Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured on Jalesar Road

Three individuals lost their lives in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and scooter near Baghraya village on Jalesar Road. Two others were injured, including a van driver who crashed into a tree while avoiding the wreckage. The deceased were identified as Yogesh, Amit, and Sumit.

Hathras | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:00 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident on Jalesar Road near Baghraya village, three individuals, including two brothers, lost their lives when a head-on collision occurred between a motorcycle and a scooter. The police reported the incident on Tuesday, confirming that the crash also left two others injured.

The collision happened on Monday when Yogesh Kumar and his son Nimesh were traveling on a scooter and collided with a motorcycle operated by brothers Amit and Sumit. In a subsequent accident, a van driver tried to evade the wrecked vehicles and instead crashed into a tree, sustaining injuries.

The injured parties, including Nimesh and the van driver Vijay, received immediate medical attention at the government health center in Mahau before being transferred to the district hospital for further care. The deceased victims' bodies were sent for postmortem examination, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

