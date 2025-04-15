Indians Crave Holistic Travel Experiences

In a recent revelation, American Express India reported that a significant 67% of Indian travelers consult online travel reviews before selecting their international destinations. This data indicates a growing reliance on digital resources when planning vacations.

The 2025 Global Travel Trends Report highlights that 51% of individuals prefer destinations recommended by friends and family. In a sample of 1,023 Indian adults, it demonstrates a blend of traditional advice and modern digital reliance in travel decision-making.

The report further emphasizes the Indian traveler's evolving preferences towards holistic experiences and their willingness to travel for sports, with cricket and football being top choices. Sanjay Khanna, CEO, affirmed the organization's commitment to enhancing travel value for its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)