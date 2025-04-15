Delhi Airport's Terminal 1: Fully Operational Amid Baggage System Hiccups

Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 has become fully operational following the transfer of all flights from Terminal 2, in a move intended to address maintenance requirements at the latter. However, the transition hasn't been entirely smooth, as passengers experienced delays due to sporadic baggage check-in system issues.

IndiGo Airlines and Akasa Air have each relocated over 125 daily flights from T2 to T1, resulting in a significant increase in operations at Terminal 1, now managing more than 200 daily departures. Amid the escalation, passengers faced intermittent disruptions, prompting an apology from Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which is actively engaging with stakeholders to remedy the situation.

Despite these setbacks, the newly expanded Terminal 1 aims to accommodate up to 40 million passengers annually, enhancing capacity and efficiency at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the world's ninth busiest. The airport now focuses on stabilizing operations and minimizing inconveniences for travelers during this critical transition phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)